Red Wings Among NHL Teams on Pause Via Covid

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend because of the pandemic. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens became the eighth and ninth teams to have activities paused because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players. A total of 43 games have been postponed this season for coronavirus-related reasons after the Devils-Penguins game that had been scheduled for Tuesday joined the list. Roughly 10% of the league’s players are in virus protocol.

