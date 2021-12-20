Post-adoption support offered by Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanks to a grant awarded by Two Seven Oh, Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) is now offering a free training session with each dog adoption from now through May of 2022.

Training sessions will be done with Dave Brooks, a local dog trainer with Calm Your Paws Dog Service, who will teach new owners the basics of dog training and how to acclimate the new family member to their new home.

“Every dog needs training,” said Heidi Williams, director at ICACS. “We want to help educate those who adopt dogs from the shelter on the basics of dog training so they can continue to work with them.”

The session focuses on more than just training. Many times, dogs can feel anxious or stressed when settling into a new environment. Part of the session will tackle how to bond with the dog and make them feel comfortable in their new home.

“Unfortunately, we often see adoption returns for reasons that can be managed with proper training,” said Williams. “Our hope is that with this training service, we can reduce the amount of adoption returns to the shelter and the dogs we adopt out to stay in their forever homes.”

For resources from ICACS on post-adoption support, click HERE.

For more information on ICACS, contact the shelter at (517) 676-8370, visit their website, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. ICACS is open Monday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is closed on county observed holidays.

