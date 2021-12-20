Police investigating theft of bronze statue from East Lansing Softball Complex

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a bronze statue was stolen in December.

According to authorities, the theft happened at the East Lansing Softball Complex, located near the intersection of Abbot and Lake Lansing roads. Police said the statue appears to have been cut off from the base of the statue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6834.

