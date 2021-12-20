Advertisement

Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday

Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 78-year-old...
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 78-year-old Charlotte Secord from Onandaga.(Jace Harper)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONONDAGA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two women killed in a crash in Onondaga on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 78-year-old Charlotte Secord from Onondaga.

Police say Higgins was driving west on Bellevue Rd. near Edgar Rd. when she crossed the center and hit a car going in the other direction. Higgins was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Secord, who was riding in the other car, died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital in the incident, no word on their conditions yet.

The sheriff’s office said snowy conditions are likely the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Person left seriously injured after shooting at Rainbow Bar in Owosso
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs
Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to shut its doors permanently
The county received at least 200 emails opposing the purchase.
Traverse City-area county getting armored vehicle

Latest News

Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is encouraging those certifying for benefits to...
Unemployed workers can claim benefits throughout holidays, urged to certify early
WILX First Alert Weather Midday Update 12/20/21
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Omicron now in 45 states, Puerto Rico, D.C.
Governor, Attorney General highlight resources to protect at the gas pump.
Governor, Attorney General highlight resources to protect at the gas pump