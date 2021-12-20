Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday

ONONDAGA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two women killed in a crash in Onondaga on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 78-year-old Charlotte Secord from Onondaga.

Police say Higgins was driving west on Bellevue Rd. near Edgar Rd. when she crossed the center and hit a car going in the other direction. Higgins was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Secord, who was riding in the other car, died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital in the incident, no word on their conditions yet.

The sheriff’s office said snowy conditions are likely the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.