Omicron now in 45 states, Puerto Rico, D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least forty-five states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. are reporting cases of the COVID-19 variant, omicron.

With the omicron variant quickly spreading, one health expert, George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences Professor Jonathan Reiner, says “there’s a tsunami coming” for unvaccinated Americans. Omicron is expected to surpass delta to become the dominant variant in the US in the coming weeks. Both cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September.

In Michigan this week COVID-19 hospitalizations are hovering around all-time highs. Currently, the state continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the state health department’s website, on Friday the state reported another 12,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 200 deaths. The state is now averaging over 6,000 cases per day.

State totals now sit at over 1.4 million cases and almost 26,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the only US states to be without the omicron variant as of the time of this article are:

Indiana

Oklahoma

North Dakota

South Dakota

Montana

Several US territories including Guam, the Marshall Islands, and the Virgin Islands are also without the variant.

