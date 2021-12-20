Advertisement

NHL shuts Red Wings down, closes inter-county play

They have ten members on the NHL’s COVID-19 list
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, center, celebrates his goal with Dylan Larkin (71),...
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, center, celebrates his goal with Dylan Larkin (71), and Lucas Raymond (23) in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - The National Hockey League announced Sunday they’re shutting down the Red Wings until after the holiday break (Dec. 26th).

The team currently has ten members on the NHL’s COVID-19 list.

The shutdown postpones their game on Thursday, December 23rd against the Minnesota Wild; their game against Colorado scheduled for Monday was previously postponed.

In addition, the league postponed all games between Canadian and American teams through the break.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Person left seriously injured after shooting at Rainbow Bar in Owosso
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats
COVID-19
Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan
Michigan State University COVID precautions
Michigan State University students respond to vaccine booster mandate

Latest News

Tiger Woods hugs son Charlie Woods on the 18th green after the second round of the PNC...
Tiger & son’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs off the field after the second half of an NFL...
Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to lowly Lions
EAST LANSING WAVERLY
East Lansing girls defeat Waverly
EATON RAPIDS LANSING SEXTON
Lansing Sexton edges Eaton Rapids