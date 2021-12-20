NHL shuts Red Wings down, closes inter-county play

DETROIT (WILX) - The National Hockey League announced Sunday they’re shutting down the Red Wings until after the holiday break (Dec. 26th).

The team currently has ten members on the NHL’s COVID-19 list.

The shutdown postpones their game on Thursday, December 23rd against the Minnesota Wild; their game against Colorado scheduled for Monday was previously postponed.

In addition, the league postponed all games between Canadian and American teams through the break.

