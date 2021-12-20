Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Williamston at Lansing Catholic

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Tuesday’s game -- Williamston at Lansing Catholic

Hornet Mason Docks passed to Max Burton, who nailed the shot.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs
Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to shut its doors permanently
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Person left seriously injured after shooting at Rainbow Bar in Owosso

Latest News

MHSAA says COVID winter game plan is up to county health departments
East Lansing track star heads to college
East Lansing track star heads to college
Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an...
Bears Get Assistant Coach Back
NCAA Baseball
Minor League Teams File Lawsuit Against Major League Baseball