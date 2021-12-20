In My View: With 2 star players out, who is likely to win the Peach Bowl?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So who’s the favorite team to win the Peach Bowl now that the two stars have bowed out?

I like Michigan State because quarterback Payton Thorne will have more success than the back up quarterback for Pitt who has precious little experience. Had Kenny Pickett played, I’d like Pitt, but it’s a different game for sure and not as good with Kenneth Walker and Kenny Pickett both gone to the NFL.

