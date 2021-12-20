Advertisement

In My View: With 2 star players out, who is likely to win the Peach Bowl?

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So who’s the favorite team to win the Peach Bowl now that the two stars have bowed out?

I like Michigan State because quarterback Payton Thorne will have more success than the back up quarterback for Pitt who has precious little experience. Had Kenny Pickett played, I’d like Pitt, but it’s a different game for sure and not as good with Kenneth Walker and Kenny Pickett both gone to the NFL.

