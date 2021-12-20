MSU Hoops Moves up in A-P Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite not playing a game last week, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team has moved up one spot in this week’s Associated Press poll released Monday. The Spartans, 9-2, are now ranked 11th. They play Oakland at 7:30pm Tuesday at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena. MSU has an all time 19-0 record against Oakland. The final non conference matchup is at home at 3pm December 29th against High Point.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.