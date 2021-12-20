Advertisement

MSU Hoops Moves up in A-P Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite not playing a game last week, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team has moved up one spot in this week’s Associated Press poll released Monday. The Spartans, 9-2, are now ranked 11th. They play Oakland at 7:30pm Tuesday at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena. MSU has an all time 19-0 record against Oakland. The final non conference matchup is at home at 3pm December 29th against High Point.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs
Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to shut its doors permanently
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Person left seriously injured after shooting at Rainbow Bar in Owosso

Latest News

Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an...
Bears Get Assistant Coach Back
NCAA Baseball
Minor League Teams File Lawsuit Against Major League Baseball
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Red Wings Among NHL Teams on Pause Via Covid
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Clouden Breaks MSU Scoring Record