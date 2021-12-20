MSP arrest White Lake man after police pursuit, seizes dozens of drills, cash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 47-year-old man from White Lake was arrested Sunday after reportedly breaking into a Belle Tire.

According to authorities, troopers from the MSP Brighton Post were dispatched to an alarm at a Belle Tire store in Hartland Township. Police said they saw a man inside the building and while waiting for backup, the suspected burglar fled the area.

Police said after a short police pursuit, the suspected burglar was taken into custody. He faces charges of breaking and entering, resisting and obstructing, and fleeing an eluding. He was lodged at the Livingston County Jail

MSP troopers located several stolen items from the Belle Tire, including tools.

