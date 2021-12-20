Advertisement

MSP arrest White Lake man after police pursuit, seizes dozens of drills, cash

$284 in cash seized
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $300 and an egregious amount of drills on Dec. 19,...
Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $300 and an egregious amount of drills on Dec. 19, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 47-year-old man from White Lake was arrested Sunday after reportedly breaking into a Belle Tire.

According to authorities, troopers from the MSP Brighton Post were dispatched to an alarm at a Belle Tire store in Hartland Township. Police said they saw a man inside the building and while waiting for backup, the suspected burglar fled the area.

Police said after a short police pursuit, the suspected burglar was taken into custody. He faces charges of breaking and entering, resisting and obstructing, and fleeing an eluding. He was lodged at the Livingston County Jail

MSP troopers located several stolen items from the Belle Tire, including tools.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats
Cheezy D's Deli & Dogs
Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to shut its doors permanently
Police identified the women as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins from Leslie, and 88-year-old...
Police identify women killed in Onondaga crash Saturday
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Person left seriously injured after shooting at Rainbow Bar in Owosso

Latest News

A bronze softball statue was stolen from the East Lansing Softball Complex in December 2021.
Police investigating theft of bronze statue from East Lansing Softball Complex
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say
As part of the plea agreement, Winegarden will serve between 10 and 20 years in prison, have...
Livingston Co. man pleads guilty to nearly two dozen counts of criminal sexual conduct
Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is encouraging those certifying for benefits to...
Michigan’s unemployed workers can claim benefits throughout holidays, urged to certify early