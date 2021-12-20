Advertisement

Minor League Teams File Lawsuit Against Major League Baseball

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Four minor league teams that lost their big league affiliations before the 2021 season have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Major League Baseball. Parent companies of the Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City Valley Cats, Norwich Sea Unicorns and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that accuses the baseball commissioner’s office of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.

