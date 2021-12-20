Mid-Michigan’s small businesses busy with last-minute shoppers

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - As of Monday, there are just five days until Christmas, and a lot of people are out checking off their Christmas list.

Stores, like Maple Street Mall in Mason, were full of last-minute shoppers Monday.

“We kinda laugh. Mondays are like the new Fridays for us. Every day is busy now,” said Debbie Shattuck, Maple Street Mall manager.

Shattuck said it’s not unusual for people to come looking for last-minute gifts.

“And also things for entertaining,” Shattuck said. “We just had a lady come up with two cool old vintage individual butter pat dishes.”

Denise Townsend wasn’t looking for anything in particular when she was shopping Monday. Most of her shopping is already done.

“There are always last-minute things. There always is. No matter how many times you think you’re prepared, you still need a little something more,” said Townsend.

Many people were making the effort to shop small as they finish their Christmas shopping this year.

“That’s an important thing to do to try and keep that foundation strong in the town,” said Townsend.

“I love giving at Christmas. I do. I just love finding the perfect little gifts,” said Dawn Marcoux.

Marcoux wasn’t relying on online shopping this close to Christmas, most shipping deadlines had already passed.

She said that doesn’t mean it’s too late to find the perfect gift.

“Just think of the person, and pretend to be that person and what they would like. What is going to bring them excitement and be something they are going to be excited to open and see?” said Marcoux.

Many big box stores like Walmart, Meijer, and Target offer same-day pick up for people looking to shop online.

