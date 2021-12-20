Advertisement

Livingston Co. man pleads guilty to nearly two dozen counts of criminal sexual conduct

As part of the plea agreement, Winegarden will serve between 10 and 20 years in prison, have lifetime electronic monitoring and must register as a sex offender.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Livingston County man charged with nearly two dozen criminal sexual conduct crimes will serve at least a decade in prison according to the attorney general’s office.

On Friday Francis Winegarden II, 43, of Brighton, pleaded guilty to the following:

  • one count of first-degree CSC – relationship; and
  • one count of fourth-degree CSC – incest.

Winegarden was originally charged with the following:

  • nine counts of first-degree CSC – person under the age of 13;
  • four counts of second-degree CSC – person under the age of 13;
  • five counts of third-degree CSC – incest; and
  • two counts of fourth-degree CSC – incest.

As part of the plea agreement, Winegarden will serve between 10 and 20 years in prison, have lifetime electronic monitoring and must register as a sex offender.

“I am proud of the work done to secure this guilty plea from Mr. Winegarden,” Nessel said. “We will continue to prioritize survivors in our pursuit of justice against their abusers.”

Sentencing is set for Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

