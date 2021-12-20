Lansing man killed after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, police say

WESTPHALIA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi trailer in Clinton County Monday morning.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a report of a crash in Westphalia Township around 8:30 Monday, Dec. 20.

Police say initial investigation indicated that a semi was trying to turn onto Lehman Road from Grange Road when a car crashed into the back of the truck.

The vehicle was driven by Lansing resident Jeffrey Blastic, according to police and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Blastic was the only one in the vehicle when the crash happened. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

