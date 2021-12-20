Governor, Attorney General highlight resources to protect at the gas pump.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michiganders prepare for the holiday season, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer teamed up with Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell and Attorney General Dana Nessel in emphasizing consumer protection resources to help protect Michiganders’ wallets, featuring a new one-stop website on gas pumps.

“As gas prices fluctuate both here and across the nation, it’s important travelers and residents can easily find information on how to report issues including price gouging or credit card skimmers,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The new MDARD website puts all relevant information in one spot and ensures that Michiganders are saving money on the go. Michiganders know that gas stations should not have drastically different prices whether they’re across the street or down the road.”

Michigan has a high compliance rate with over 95% of stations selling the proper quality and quantity of gas, thanks in part to the work of MDARD’s Weights and Measures inspectors and Motor Fuel Quality staff.

“One of MDARD’s key goals is ensuring consumers are getting both the quality and quantity of the gas they’re buying, and we appreciate those stations who continue to put customers first,” said Director McDowell. “Our Laboratory Division’s Weights and Measures Program regulates the sale of motor fuel and prevents economic harm by looking for credit card skimmers and ensuring pumps are accurate. MDARD employees are committed to making sure Michiganders are protected, especially over the holidays.”

Attorney General Nessel has a consumer alert that highlights how the Department of Attorney General watches the pump and can act if warranted.

“While it’s common for prices to fluctuate at the pump, my office is ready to investigate any complaints of potential price gouging or other unfair practices,” said Nessel. “I encourage everyone to become familiar with my consumer alert for additional insight on our role for consumers.”

In an example of the Department of Attorney General’s efforts, a BP gas station on Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth was ordered to cease and desist from engaging in unlawful business practices in May.

If you have information about potential unfair gasoline pricing practices, please file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Office at 877-765-8388.

“We will continue to put Michiganders first and find ways to lower costs for families by empowering customers to report concerns and facing price gouging head-on,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.