East Lansing track star heads to college

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of Mid-Michigan’s brightest high school athletes announced her college choice Sunday at a ceremony in East Lansing.

Comari Hawkins, a standout track star at East Lansing High School, set numerous records in her senior year with the Trojans. She transferred to East Lansing High School after her father, Courtney Hawkins, was hired onto Mel Tucker’s football coaching staff and Michigan State University.

“I’m a proud dad,” Courtney Hawkins said. “I’m so proud of Comari. She’s worked hard. The sky’s the limit for her.”

Courtney Hawkins was a standout sprinter and football player for MSU and Comari Hawkins is definitely a chip off the old block.

MSU was one of six finalists in the process. Comari announced she is going to run track on scholarship at the University of Houston for the 2022-23 school year.

“I’m ready to be trained by the great Carl Lewis. He’s going to be my coach and I feel like, for somebody to get me where I’m going to go, because he’s been there and done it,” Comari said. “He’s put people through the process. This is the best fit for me.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” said her mother, Candy Hawkins. “She’s worked so hard and we’re just so excited to be able to say thank you to all the people that helped us get here.”

