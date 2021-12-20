Driver loses control on icy roads, hits and kills elderly Frankenmuth woman checking her mail

BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while checking her mail Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, a person was driving westbound on M-46 near S. Reese Rd. in a 1995 Ford Econoline van when they lost control on the icy road and ran off the roadway.

An 81-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle while she was checking her mail. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from critical injuries, despite life-saving efforts.

Police identified the woman as Betty Bamberg of Frankenmuth.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.