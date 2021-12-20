Advertisement

Driver loses control on icy roads, hits and kills elderly Frankenmuth woman checking her mail

The crash remains under investigation.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while checking her mail Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, a person was driving westbound on M-46 near S. Reese Rd. in a 1995 Ford Econoline van when they lost control on the icy road and ran off the roadway.

An 81-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle while she was checking her mail. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from critical injuries, despite life-saving efforts.

Police identified the woman as Betty Bamberg of Frankenmuth.

The crash remains under investigation.

