Driver in fatal OWI crash in Charlotte sentenced to at least 8 years in prison

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man from Charlotte was sentenced Monday in connection with a fatal crash in 2020.

Benjamin William Dunn was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 99 months and a maximum of 15 years in prison for the death of Quentin Bartlett on Aug. 8, 2020.

According to authorities, an Eaton County jury convicted Dunn of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death. Court documents said the jury found that Dunn killed Bartlett when he recklessly drove under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in the parking lot of CB’s Bar in Charlotte.

Dunn was on probation for a drunk driving offense at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said he even filmed himself drinking while driving earlier that day.

