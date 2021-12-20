Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 13,999 new cases, 160 deaths over past three days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 surge appears to be slowing down. The state health department reported 13,999 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 deaths linked to the virus over the past three days.

The state averaged 4,666 cases during that span, a decrease in last week’s average of 6,000 per day. 63 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the state health department.

State totals now sit at 1,434,837 cases and 25,984 deaths since the pandemic began.

Total testing has decreased, averaging around 45,000 across the state in the last five days compared to last week’s average of 50,000. The positivity rate in Michigan has also been decreasing, with the state now averaging about 16% in the last five days, compared to 20% earlier in December.

As of Sunday, 62.8% of all Michigan residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ingham County reports 34,843 cases and 539 deaths.

Jackson County reports 24,994 cases and 399 deaths.

Clinton County reports 9,437 cases and 145 deaths.

Eaton County reports 15,104 cases and 294 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 10,176 cases and 164 deaths.

Hillsdale County reports 7,297 cases and 161 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

