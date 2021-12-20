Clouden Breaks MSU Scoring Record

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Nia Clouden broke the school women’s single game scoring record Monday in a losing effort at Florida Gulf Coast. Clouden scored 50 points but the Spartans lost in double overtime 85-84. MSU falls to 7-5 on the season and stays on site to play West Virginia at 11am on Tuesday. MSU falls to 7-5 on the season. The previous MSU record was 42 points by Tori Jankoska.

