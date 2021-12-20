Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to shut its doors permanently

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs announced the sandwich shop will be closing its doors.

The owners announced the business’ closure on social media, saying the reason for its closure is due to many reasons, including the pandemic, health, and the farm and family.

In the heartfelt post the owners thanked their employees and their customers for their support.

The business says it does have a pending new owner, but they will not know until Thursday.

