Carolers serenade Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the state Capitol building, dozens of people came out to hear some Christmas classics on Sunday.

Music filled downtown Lansing as nonprofit, Christmas at The Capitol, sang some traditional carols. Anyone who wanted to sing along was welcomed to join in on the fun.

Organizers say this is their way of bringing Christmas cheer for all.

“This is our first year doing it, so we’ll see how it works but I hope that it becomes an annual tradition,” said Brian Jackson.

“I came out here and saw the carolers singing very well - they all have great voices,” said Lansing resident Alex Johnson. “They gave me the booklet with songs I didn’t join, but I think I may.”

Carolers say they were thrilled to see all the people joining in on their jolly night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.