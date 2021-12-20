Advertisement

Bears Get Assistant Coach Back

Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an...
Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings tonight. Desai tested positive last week as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. It was unclear if Lazor or Tabor would work the game. Meanwhile, a person familiar with the Cleveland Browns’ situation tells The Associated Press that quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t clear COVID-19 testing in time to be activated and play today, so third-stringer Nick Mullens was chosen to start against the Las Vegas Raiders.

