Two dead in Ingham County crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(WLUC)
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONANDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two people died after a crash in Onandaga Township Saturday.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the 4000 block of Bellevue Road.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old woman was driving west with a man in the car when she cross the center and hit a car going the other direction.

The 20-year-old woman died at a hospital.

A 78-year-old woman riding in the other car died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said snowy conditions are likely the cause of the crash.

