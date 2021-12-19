Advertisement

Traverse City-area county getting armored vehicle

The county received at least 200 emails opposing the purchase.
The county received at least 200 emails opposing the purchase.(source: Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Northern Michigan’s largest county is spending $260,000 on an armored police vehicle, despite criticism in the community.

The Bearcat is part of Grand Traverse County’s new budget, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

“We have no use or need for this military-grade vehicle in our civilized county,” Traverse City resident Abby Weglarz said at a meeting Wednesday. “The acquisition of a Bearcat would be a serious escalation in the physical presence and power of the sheriff’s department.”

The county received at least 200 emails opposing the purchase.

Sheriff Tom Bensley and other area sheriffs said the vehicle’s primary purpose is to protect police and the public. Bensley said it will not be outfitted with guns or water cannons.

Undersheriff Mike Shea said many people aren’t aware that an armored vehicle from Crawford County is present at the National Cherry Festival.

“It’s not something new. We just want to mitigate the time it takes to get here,” Shea said.

Commissioner Brad Jewett, who favored the purchase, said the county needs to give the sheriff’s department the tools “to do their jobs.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan
Dineane Rochelle Ducharme
Woman convicted of first-degree murder, mutilation of dead body in Charlotte man’s 2002 death
Michael Aaron Poneta
Man faces attempted murder charge in nonfatal shooting of woman in Eaton Rapids
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business

Latest News

Michiganders hit by 2015 tornado raise funds for those impacted by Kentucky tornado
How Michigan State University is keeping its students safe
How Michigan State University is keeping its students safe
How Michigan State University is keeping its students safe
FILE - People survey damage from a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Michiganders hit by 2015 tornado raise funds for those impacted by Kentucky tornado