Advertisement

Tiger & son’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

Woods and his son set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies
Tiger Woods hugs son Charlie Woods on the 18th green after the second round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods hugs son Charlie Woods on the 18th green after the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - John Daly and his college son won the PNC Championship. Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son make them work for it.

Woods and his son set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and were tied for the lead on the back nine. But they couldn’t birdie the par-5 closing hole.

John Daly II is a freshman at Arkansas. He joined his father in making a key birdie at the 16th to regain the lead.

The two-putt birdie at the end gave them a 57 in the scramble.

They set a tournament record at 27 under to win by two.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead in Ingham County crash
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Person left seriously injured after shooting at Rainbow Bar in Owosso
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats
COVID-19
Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan
Michigan State University COVID precautions
Michigan State University students respond to vaccine booster mandate

Latest News

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs off the field after the second half of an NFL...
Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to lowly Lions
EAST LANSING WAVERLY
East Lansing girls defeat Waverly
EATON RAPIDS LANSING SEXTON
Lansing Sexton edges Eaton Rapids
Olivet @ Lansing Christian
Olivet @ Lansing Christian