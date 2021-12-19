Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit teacher is accused of making threats on notes that were slipped under office doors at her school.

Police say the incident occurred Friday at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores, which is part of the Lakeview district.

Superintendent Karl Paulson says one note appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in order to close the school. It didn’t work.

Macomb County prosecutor Pete Lucido says the teacher was arrested and would likely appear in court Monday.

Her alleged acts were caught on video.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.