Advertisement

Police: Detroit-area teacher arrested after making threats

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit teacher is accused of making threats on notes that were slipped under office doors at her school.

Police say the incident occurred Friday at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores, which is part of the Lakeview district.

Superintendent Karl Paulson says one note appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in order to close the school. It didn’t work.

Macomb County prosecutor Pete Lucido says the teacher was arrested and would likely appear in court Monday.

Her alleged acts were caught on video.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Person left seriously injured after shooting at Rainbow Bar in Owosso
COVID-19
Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan
Michigan State University COVID precautions
Michigan State University students respond to vaccine booster mandate
Michael Aaron Poneta
Man faces attempted murder charge in nonfatal shooting of woman in Eaton Rapids
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’

Latest News

Michigan State Capitol building
County commissioners will get 4-year terms starting in 2024
WILX First Alert Weather Sunday Update 12/19/21
Honoring Veterans Across America
Volunteers honor fallen veterans across America with “Wreaths Across America”
Honoring Veterans Across America
Honoring Veterans Across America