County commissioners will get 4-year terms starting in 2024
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan county commissioners are getting longer terms in office.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bills into law that will extend a term to four years instead of two years.
The change will begin with the fall 2024 election.
Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Detroit-area Democrat, says the new laws will help county commissioners focus on governing and not “election-year politics” every two years.
Moss says two-year terms were created decades ago. The bills had bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
