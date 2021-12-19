94-year-old ex-Catholic school in Owosso set for demolition

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) - A Catholic school that served families in central Michigan for nearly a century will be demolished.

The former St. Paul School and a convent in Owosso will be knocked down rather than rehabilitated and used for another purpose, The Argus-Press reported.

“It’s a great-looking building, but there’s parts of it that are in bad shape and the cost to repair them was going to be prohibitive,” said Dennis Hrcka, a St. Paul graduate who was on a committee that evaluated the property.

The school opened in 1927 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The high school portion closed in 1971, while the rest of the school remained open until 2020. Students moved to the former St. Joseph School.

“There’s just no money. You can’t just keep putting Band-Aids on old buildings that are not going to survive,” said George Welte, a 77-year-old St. Paul graduate whose mother also attended the school.

The land will be used for parking by people attending St. Paul Church in the city about 40 miles northeast of Lansing.

“It breaks my heart,” Welte said. “When it will be all parking lot where the school and the convent is, that’s when it’ll really settle in.”

