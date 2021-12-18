Portland St. Patrick Girls win battle of undefeated teams over Fowler

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Fowler came to St. Pat’s Friday for an undefeated matchup between two 5-0 teams.

St. Pat’s jumped out to an early lead, up nearly 20 at the half, but Fowler chipped away at the lead until it was a ten-point game with under three minutes to play.

The clock kept draining late, and Fowler was forced to foul to stay in it with about a minute to go.

St. Pat’s couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities though, missing free throw after free throw.

Fowler pulled within four, but missed a shot and was unable to quickly foul, letting St. Pat’s escape with a four-point win, 53-49.

