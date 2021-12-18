Advertisement

Portland Girls win, Boys lose at Ionia

Portland’s girls team looked dominant in the first matchup
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Portland’s girls team looked dominant in the first matchup at Ionia tonight, cruising to a 65-35 victory over Ionia.

The boys’ game tonight was a runaway game in the other direction, with the Bulldogs putting their first points on the board only three seconds after the opening tip, and they didn’t let up the pressure from there. Ionia won 63-27, keeping Portland out of the game all night.

