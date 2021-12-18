Advertisement

Person left seriously injured after shooting in Owosso

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.(wafb)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Owosso Saturday morning.

According to the city’s Facebook page, police responded to the report of a shooting on the 900 block of W. Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the leg. The person was transported to Hurley Hospital where they are listed in serious condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580 or the non-emergency number, 989-743-9111.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dineane Rochelle Ducharme
Woman convicted of first-degree murder, mutilation of dead body in Charlotte man’s 2002 death
COVID-19
Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business
Michael Aaron Poneta
Man faces attempted murder charge in nonfatal shooting of woman in Eaton Rapids

Latest News

Michiganders hit by 2015 tornado raise funds for those impacted by Kentucky tornado
How Michigan State University is keeping its students safe
How Michigan State University is keeping its students safe
How Michigan State University is keeping its students safe
FILE - People survey damage from a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Michiganders hit by 2015 tornado raise funds for those impacted by Kentucky tornado