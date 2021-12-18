Person left seriously injured after shooting in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Owosso Saturday morning.

According to the city’s Facebook page, police responded to the report of a shooting on the 900 block of W. Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the leg. The person was transported to Hurley Hospital where they are listed in serious condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580 or the non-emergency number, 989-743-9111.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.