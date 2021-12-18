Advertisement

Parma Western boys roll over Jackson Northwest

The Panthers are now 2-2 on the season
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The 1-2 Parma Western Panthers traveled across town to 1-1 Jackson Northwest Friday evening.

Western’s Cooper Johnston was driving the lane and got the bucket with a successful trip to the basket.

Northwest got the ball next as Ian Weller powered through. He managed to get through some Panthers and drew a foul along the way too.

Johnston had the ball again but now with a pull-up fadeaway which added two more points for Western.

Weller was ready down low, caught the ball, jumped up and put it in but Northwest couldn’t finish the job.

The Panthers won this one 55-37 and are now 2-2 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

