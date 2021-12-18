Advertisement

Olivet Boys stay undefeated with win at Lansing Christian

The Eagles move to 4-0 with the win
OLIVET LANSING CHRISTIAN
OLIVET LANSING CHRISTIAN
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Olivet Eagles beat Greater Lansing Activities Conference foe Lansing Christian 59-28 Friday on the road.

The Eagles move to 4-0 with the win.

Up next, they take on Homer, and the Pilgrims will face Jackson Christian.

