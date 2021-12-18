Olivet Boys stay undefeated with win at Lansing Christian

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Olivet Eagles beat Greater Lansing Activities Conference foe Lansing Christian 59-28 Friday on the road.

The Eagles move to 4-0 with the win.

Up next, they take on Homer, and the Pilgrims will face Jackson Christian.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.