Michiganders hit by 2015 tornado raise funds for those impacted by Kentucky tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Mayfield, Kentucky cleans up after being ravaged by a tornado, the town of Portland, Michigan is looking to lend a helping hand from roughly 600 miles away.

More: Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

“You haven’t seen anything like that happen until you actually witness it,” said VFW Post 4090 commander David Reed.

Reed speaks from experience as Portland was struck by a tornado in 2015. Having an idea of what they’re going through, he organized a burger burn to raise money for their community.

“When we went through ours, the community came out like I’ve never seen it before,” Reed said. “I think they’ll do the same tonight.”

One of the messages he hopes the people in Mayfield can take from their friends in Portland is that it’s possible to rebuild and become stronger.

“It’s going to take some time, but you’re going to come back bigger, better and stronger. Absolutely,” Reed said.

Reed said he’s been in contact with the commander at the VFW Post in Mayfield and they’ll be sending all the funds raised to help their veterans and the community.

More: Community News

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.