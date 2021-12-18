Lansing Sexton edges Eaton Rapids
It’s their first win of the season
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids traveled to Sexton for a battle of Capital Area Activities Conference (CAAC) White division foes.
Eaton Rapids tried to surmount a comeback late down 58-50 but the clock wasn’t on their side.
Sexton picks up their first win of the season 58-56.
