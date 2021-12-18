Lansing Sexton edges Eaton Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids traveled to Sexton for a battle of Capital Area Activities Conference (CAAC) White division foes.

Eaton Rapids tried to surmount a comeback late down 58-50 but the clock wasn’t on their side.

Sexton picks up their first win of the season 58-56.

