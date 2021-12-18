Advertisement

Lansing Sexton edges Eaton Rapids

It’s their first win of the season
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids traveled to Sexton for a battle of Capital Area Activities Conference (CAAC) White division foes.

Eaton Rapids tried to surmount a comeback late down 58-50 but the clock wasn’t on their side.

Sexton picks up their first win of the season 58-56.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dineane Rochelle Ducharme
Woman convicted of first-degree murder, mutilation of dead body in Charlotte man’s 2002 death
COVID-19
Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan
Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Footprints of Michigan aims to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity...
Okemos man donates $5,000, hotel room to Footprints of Michigan founder

Latest News

EAST LANSING WAVERLY
East Lansing girls defeat Waverly
Olivet @ Lansing Christian
Olivet @ Lansing Christian
Fowler @ Portland St. Pats Girls
Fowler @ Portland St. Pats Girls
Eaton Rapids @ Sexton
Eaton Rapids @ Sexton