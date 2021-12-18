Lansing Catholic Girls, Boys sweep Charlotte
The Girls are undefeated and the boys win their first of the season
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars hosted the Charlotte Orioles Friday night.
The Girls team won 59-34 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
The boys followed, and the Orioles jumped out to an 11-0 lead.
But, the Cougars outscored them 25-7 in the third quarter on their way to their first victory of the season, 63-51.
