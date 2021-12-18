Lansing Catholic Girls, Boys sweep Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars hosted the Charlotte Orioles Friday night.

The Girls team won 59-34 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The boys followed, and the Orioles jumped out to an 11-0 lead.

But, the Cougars outscored them 25-7 in the third quarter on their way to their first victory of the season, 63-51.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.