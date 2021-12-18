On The Job report: 12/17/2021

Production Associate

ALLIANCE INTERIORS

Salary: $

Description:

1st shift – 6 full time employees

2nd shift – 10 full time employees

3rd shift – 10 full time employees

Reports to: Shift Supervisor

Non-Exempt

Comp. Family: Operations

Manufacture and assemble automotive parts to company and industry standards to ensure customer specific requirements are fulfilled.

SPECIFIC DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Must be able to operate machinery and perform tasks to produce product per boundary samples and as described in operator instructions.

2. Inspect parts and finished product for defects at all process points and report defects to quality or a supervisor.

3. Stamp, label, or otherwise mark product where necessary, and if applicable, pack parts per operator instructions.

4. Responsible for proper labeling of product during all phases of manufacturing process.

5. Responsible for cleaning work area to include 5S.

6. Required to rotate through various work stations and successfully perform the tasks of each work station.

7. Must perform to TS16949 and ISO 14001 quality and environmental standards.

8. Works safely to prevent on-the-job injuries by following all MIOSHA and company policies and pro-cedures.

9. Store equipment/product in appropriate manner and location at end of shift.

10. Maintain standards in accordance with Lean Manufacturing principles.

11. Complete production forms and reports, as required.

12. Ability to work various shifts.

13. Work involves frequent verbal communication with team members.

14. Other assignments and responsibilities as required to support organizational and team objectives.

Additional Requirements

1. High school diploma or G.E.D. required.

2. Ability to stand for long periods of time.

3. Must exhibit dependability, to include regular and prompt attendance.

4. Must be able to lift 30-40 pounds repetitively.

5. Ability to lift a minimum of 25 pounds overhead, must be able to bend and stoop.

6. Good attention to detail required.

7. Must have the ability to multi-task and handle shifting priorities.

8. Ability to work as a team and effectively produce desired amount of quality product.

Disabled employees or applicants who feel accommodation is needed to perform the essential duties of their job must notify the Company in writing of the need for reasonable accommodation within 182 days after the date the employee or applicant knew or should have known that an accommodation was needed. The Com-pany will make accommodations that do not pose an undue hardship.

How to Apply:

To apply, select on of these options

1. Email Hr@allianceinteriors.biz

2. Fill out an application in person, 4521 West Mt. Hope Highway, Lansing, 48917

3. Call Alliance Interiors to get more information (517) 322-0711

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9588642

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9588642

Guest Service Rep

RADISSON LANSING HOTEL

Salary: $14.50/hr

Description:

Job responsibilities include checking guests in and out of the hotel, answering phone calls from guests and prospective guests regarding reservations, assisting guests with directions and other issues during their stay, and providing exceptional hospitality and customer service. The ideal candidate will have previous front desk or reception experience, preferably in a hotel. Must have open availability, including weekends. Strong customer service, initiative, judgment, and decision-making skills are also required.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate will have previous front desk or reception experience, preferably in a hotel. Must have open availability, including weekends. Strong customer service, initiative, judgment, and decision-making skills are also required.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants may send an email to:

LAN_HR@TerrapinHospitality.com

We will email you an application. We look forward to speaking with you!

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/18250126

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 18250126

Nursew-RN/LPN

BURCHAM HILLS RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

Salary: $

Description:

**Interested in receiving up to a $3000 sign on bonus??**

Full Time, Part Time and Per Diem Positions Available, including 12 hour shifts.

RN and LPN openings in Sub-Acute Skilled Rehab Nursing – Get the respect nurses deserve in a challeng-ing and rewarding environment! Use and expand your skills. Make independent decisions regarding nursing care for complex high-acuity rehab clients, including post-surgical, IV, trach, TBI, wounds, and more. Bur-cham Hills consistently is rated 5-star for staffing while maintaining low staff-to-client ratios.

Excellent Benefits, strong and confident team, supportive, experienced management, progressive work cul-ture. We offer shift & weekend premium pay, a generous paid-time off package, free easy-access parking, tuition reimbursement, specialty training, CEU’s, opportunity for career advancement, on-site wellness cen-ter, and more.

Not interested in full time? We get creative when it comes to meeting your scheduling needs. Talk to us about our part time and per diem opportunities.

How to Apply:

www.burchamhills.com/careers

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/3144491

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 3144491

