How Michigan State University is keeping its students safe

By Alynne Welch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claps filled the Breslin Center Friday evening evening as Michigan State University’s first day of graduation came to an end.

However, Friday’s celebrations didn’t come without a speed bump -- as news of the first COVID Omicron case was reported on campus hours earlier. Some students are concerned about what this means for the spring semester.

“We don’t want to go back online,” said MSU student Thomas Vue.

Vue also believed the variant wouldn’t take the Friday’s graduates off course.

Dec. 17, 2021: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,420,838 cases and 25,824 deaths

“Some jobs, a lot of them have moved on to like, remote locations,” Vue said. “Some of them, you have to be in the office or at the firm. With the job market right now, I know it is a lot harder to be more successful than your parents.”

For MSU parent Johanna Breece, she feels the university is doing the most the can.

“I feel like in the past, like way back, when vaccinations were out for different things like small pox, etcetera, people were not scared like they are today,” Breece said. “And I don’t really understand why they are scared like they are today, but I believe that if a medical professional has put these out here, you should go for it.”

