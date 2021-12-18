Game of the Week: Parma Western girls stay undefeated

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - When you have two teams in the same town, it just becomes a rivalry and that’s what the Parma Western vs. Jackson Northwest game is year after year. Western came in undefeated and is leaving that way after an outstanding performance from senior point guard Alyna Lewis on Friday night.

“I’ve just kind of come out of my shell and have looked to score more. I also look to pass and get the best shot,” Lewis said. “I’ve just grown as a player throughout the years.”

“She never wants to look like a ball hog, she never wants to look like she’s running the show which she could totally take charge,” Western head coach Gina Fortress said. “She’s such a team player.”

“I think coming into the game I really wanted to not be afraid to score but then I also knew I had to play defense on some of their best players,” Lewis said.

“Alyna is the best kept secret in basketball. I think this year she’s actually putting herself out there and letting people see how good she actually is,” Fortress said. “I told her to sit tight because there may be some offers coming her way. So we’ll see, we’ll see what the year brings for her.”

Now the team is going into its holiday break, but Coach Fortress says she will still be holding practices and scrimmages so that the girls will be ready to go when they come back in January.

