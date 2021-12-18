East Lansing girls defeat Waverly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing kicked off conference play traveling to Waverly for a Capital Area Activities Conference (CAAC) Blue division match-up.

East Lansing trailed early 2-0, but that would be the only time they trailed all game. The Trojans put up 17 points in the first quarter to lead 17-7 after one.

Trojans win 65-41.

