Bath Bees win their first of the season over Laingsburg
It was 28-14
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Bees entered Friday with a winless record (0-4), but were able to end the losing streak with a 28-14 win over Laingsburg.
The Bees take on Potterville next, while the Wolfpack will take on Pewamo-Westphalia.
