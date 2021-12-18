Bath Bees win their first of the season over Laingsburg

BATH, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Bees entered Friday with a winless record (0-4), but were able to end the losing streak with a 28-14 win over Laingsburg.

The Bees take on Potterville next, while the Wolfpack will take on Pewamo-Westphalia.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.