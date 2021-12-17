Advertisement

Woman convicted of first-degree murder, mutilation of dead body in Charlotte man’s 2002 death

Dineane Rochelle Ducharme faces mandatory life in prison
Dineane Rochelle Ducharme
Dineane Rochelle Ducharme
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing life in prison without parole for her role in a 2002 Eaton County murder.

Dineane Rochelle Ducharme was convicted by a jury Thursday of first-degree premediated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

Roberto Caraballo was killed in the basement of a Charlotte home in 2002. His remains were found inside a metal footlocker in Ottawa County that had been set on fire on May 8, 2002. It took 13 years for his remains to be identified.

In 2018, three people -- Christopher McMillan, Beverly McCallum and Ducharme -- were charged in connection with his death. McMillian pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2019 and agreed to testify against Ducharme and her mother, McCallum, who was married to Caraballo at the time of his death.

McCallum was arrested in Rome in February 2020. Police said she fled the United States when she learned police were on her trail.

Ducharme is subject to a mandatory sentence of life without parole. She is expected to return to court for sentencing Feb. 1.

