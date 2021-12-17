Advertisement

Winnipeg Coach Resigns

Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski, left, is congratulated by Nick Bjugstad, center, after...
Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski, left, is congratulated by Nick Bjugstad, center, after Goligoski's goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has resigned in a surprise move in his ninth year with the team.

The team announced Maurice’s decision on Friday, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry was elevated to interim coach.

The Jets are 13-10-5 heading into Friday night’s game against the visiting Washington Capitals.

Maurice, who turns 55 on Jan. 30, coached Winnipeg into the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons. The Jets swept Edmonton in the first round in May and then were swept by Montreal in the next round.

Maurice took over as Jets coach in January 2014. He coached exactly 600 regular-season games with the franchise, going 315-223-62.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County 911 issued a shelter in place order early Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Shelter in place for Charlotte lifted
17-year-old Anna Delacruz was killed in a shooting on Dec. 10, 2021
Community mourns, honors teen girl killed in Lansing shooting
Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody

Latest News

Authorities say a skiing accident at an eastern Pennsylvania resort claimed the life of a...
Covid Affecting the Skiing World Too
Multiple NFL games moved due to COVID-19
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
NHL Struggling With Covid
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
NBA Dealing With Covid Issues