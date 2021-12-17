Wayne State mandates booster shots

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Wayne State University officials announced Friday that boosters will be required for all students, faculty and staff beginning Jan. 3.

In a letter to the campus community, school officials said the decision was prompted by the alarming spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Recently, both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University made similar decisions.

“...available data demonstrates that vaccines and boosters continue to be effective in preventing serious illness and further spread,” officials wrote.

Members of the campus community will have to upload photographic proof of their boosted status to the university. Those who are unvaccinated or past their due date for a booster will not be allowed back on campus.

Currently, the Campus Health Center is offering all vaccines and boosters. Several booster clinics are scheduled for the near future, with new date on Jan. 4, 13 and 14.

