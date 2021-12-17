Advertisement

Wayne State mandates booster shots

(Wayne State)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Wayne State University officials announced Friday that boosters will be required for all students, faculty and staff beginning Jan. 3.

More: Sparrow Hospital requests federal staffing assistance as hospital becomes overwhelmed with COVID patients

In a letter to the campus community, school officials said the decision was prompted by the alarming spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Recently, both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University made similar decisions.

“...available data demonstrates that vaccines and boosters continue to be effective in preventing serious illness and further spread,” officials wrote.

Members of the campus community will have to upload photographic proof of their boosted status to the university. Those who are unvaccinated or past their due date for a booster will not be allowed back on campus.

Currently, the Campus Health Center is offering all vaccines and boosters. Several booster clinics are scheduled for the near future, with new date on Jan. 4, 13 and 14.

More: Multiple NFL games moved due to COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County 911 issued a shelter in place order early Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Shelter in place for Charlotte lifted
17-year-old Anna Delacruz was killed in a shooting on Dec. 10, 2021
Community mourns, honors teen girl killed in Lansing shooting
Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody

Latest News

University of Michigan requiring boosters
COVID-19
Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan
MSU to require all students, faculty and staff to have booster shot for spring semester
COVID-19
Michigan doctors answer your COVID questions