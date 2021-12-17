University of Michigan requiring boosters

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - According to the University of Michigan’s website, the first case of COVID-19′s omicron variant has been found at the school. Fittingly, on Friday, U of M officials announced that boosters would be required for all students, faculty and staff across all three campuses.

In-person activities will be allowed to continue in the Ann Arbor campus through the fall 2021 term, which will include the in-person commencement on Dec. 19.

“The existing mitigation strategies have allowed our campuses to have a successful in-person fall experience, which has benefited our entire community in so many ways despite the ongoing pandemic,” said Robert Ernst, associate vice president for student life and director of the Campus Health Response Committee.

“From the high vaccination rate and required weekly testing for those who are not fully vaccinated, layered on top of indoor masking, prompt case investigation and contact tracing and our wastewater surveillance program, we’ve maintained an environment on campus that has allowed our community to return to many of the pre-pandemic experiences that were missed in 2020. We continue to take additional precautions to help keep our community safe, healthy and together.”

The deadline for those on the Ann Arbor campus to receive the booster shot is Feb. 4. All students living in the residence halls will be required to test for COVID-19 when they return to campus. All students will be expected to wear a face covering while in common areas of their residence halls and all students, staff, faculty and visitors must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose while indoors and while on U-M transportation.

Weekly testing will be required for those who are not fully vaccinated.

