Two arrested near Alpena - believed to be associated with a hate group, using illegal proceeds

ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, members of the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT) arrested two people for manufacturing marijuana with the intent to distribute and associated crimes.

Tiffany Danielle Williams, 34, of Alpena, formerly of Tennessee, and John Michael Clayton, 33, of Lawrenceburg, TN were arrested following an investigation into the illegal production of marijuana.

It is alleged Williams and Clayton are connected to a federally classified hate group known as Brotherhood Forever, which is closely associated with the Aryan Nation. Initial investigation shows that mature marijuana products and/or the proceeds of their sale were intended to go to Tennessee in support of the Brotherhood Forever.

Williams was arraigned Thursday in the 88th District Court and is being held in the Alpena County jail on charges of:

Manufacture: Marijuana

Felony Firearms Her bond was set at $100,000 10% cash/surety Her next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 4 at 2:00 p.m.



Clayton was also arraigned Thursday in the 88th District Court and is being held in the Alpena County jail on a charge of:

Aiding and Abetting (Manufacture Marijuana) His bond was set at $100,000 10% cash/surety His next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 4 at 2:30 p.m.



The investigation is still open, and more charges may follow.

HUNT was aided by troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post and officers from the Alpena City Police Department.

HUNT is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force that works in the counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, and Presque Isle.

Michiganders are encouraged to contact HUNT with tips about drug dealing at 1-800-573-DRUG and callers may remain anonymous.

