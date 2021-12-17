Staudt’s Rising Stars: Roman Duckett

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Roman Duckett.

Roman is an all-around athlete. He has played sports since he was 3 years old, starting with Delta Township soccer then moving onto t-ball, basketball, baseball, and flag football. Now at the age of 8, he plays for the Lansing football city league, Kappa Express. It is his first-time playing tackle football, and he currently plays the quarterback position, and he is excited about the start of playing more competitive sports. The coaches and his father have taught him a lot!

He is in the second grade at Elmwood elementary (Waverly community schools) and has excellent grades and is a great reader and a wiz at math!

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

