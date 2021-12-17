Advertisement

Sanders to visit striking workers

He wants to show support as 1,300 workers have been on strike for 10 weeks.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will visit Battle Creek to support striking Kellogg's workers.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is heading to Battle Creek for a rally with striking Kellogg’s workers.

Sanders wants to show support as 1,300 workers have been on strike for 10 weeks asking for better working conditions and wages for new workers. But the company is walking away from the bargaining table and plans to hire thousands of replacement workers.

The Vermont Senator is scheduled to speak at Friday’s rally which begins at 3:00 p.m.

WILX will have coverage for you starting tonight on News Ten’s First at Five.

