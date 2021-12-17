Sanders to visit striking workers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is heading to Battle Creek for a rally with striking Kellogg’s workers.

Sanders wants to show support as 1,300 workers have been on strike for 10 weeks asking for better working conditions and wages for new workers. But the company is walking away from the bargaining table and plans to hire thousands of replacement workers.

The Vermont Senator is scheduled to speak at Friday’s rally which begins at 3:00 p.m.

