Okemos man donates $5,000, hotel room to Footprints of Michigan founder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Geronimo Lerma III founded Footprints of Michigan to get boots and shoes to children in need.

He passes out shoes and boots from the back of his bus, which he calls the Sole Train. Lerma received an extra-special stocking stuffer from a Mid-Michigan philanthropist Thursday that will make sure the Sole Train keeps moving.

Lerma made it his life’s mission to make sure nobody -- especially children -- go without a pair of shoes. Even at the cost of quitting his job, getting rid of his home and moving into his office in order to make ends meet, he was determined.

Lerma sleeps on a couch in his officer and uses his stock room as a kitchen and closet for his clothing. After a short battle with COVID, his kidneys began to fail, which forced him to do dialysis three times a week.

But he keeps on going.

“Friend have reached out to me,” Lerma said. “I told them I can take care of myself. I’m doing what I have to do.”

Mike Williams heard of Lerma’s generosity and wasn’t about to take no for an answer. Williams gave Lerma $5,000 and booked him a hotel room until the end of the year.

“Really the whole idea was just to kind of brighten the holiday mood for everybody and maybe people who just aren’t having a good year,” Williams said.

In a video on social media, Williams offered to give away $200,000 this holiday season to people who need it most. Someone who knew Lerma nominated him and told his story, which inspired Williams to select him as a recipient of a portion of those funds.

“I’m not here to plug my companies or anything like that. This isn’t like a publicity thing. Spread the joy, spread the word,” Williams said. “If I can spark it, perfect.”

“It’s like I don’t have to worry about this bill or that bill,” Lerma said. “I was taken back. I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

Lerma isn’t the only recipient of the generous campaign. Williams said he will continue giving out the money until he hits $200,000. He hopes to create a foundation in the future to give even more to the greater Lansing community.

More information on Footprints of Michigan can be found on its official website here. Mike Williams can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

